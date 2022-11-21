The Southern 7 Health Department Wellness on Wheels van will be making several stops in southern Illinois in December, offering walk-in services to high health-risk communities.

According to a Monday release from Southern 7, some of the free services offered through the clinic include NARCAN training, blood pressure checks, colorectal cancer tests, and medication disposable packets. 

Southern 7 says charged services include: blood lead testing, hemoglobin and cholesterol screenings; STD tests; HIV tests; pregnancy tests; TB skin tests; well water tests; flu shots; COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. 

Southern 7 Health Department WOW Van clinics

Date City Location Times
Dec. 7 Goreville City Hall 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Dec. 7 Vienna Dollar General 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Dec. 14 Cairo Shawnee Community College Extension 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Dec. 28 Metropolis Super Suds II 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Dec. 28 Metropolis Harrah's Casino 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees seeking charged services will need to bring their health insurance cards. 

For more information about the WOW Van clinics and Southern 7 Health Department, visit their website here

Wellness on Wheels flyer