The Southern 7 Health Department Wellness on Wheels van will be making several stops in southern Illinois in December, offering walk-in services to high health-risk communities.
According to a Monday release from Southern 7, some of the free services offered through the clinic include NARCAN training, blood pressure checks, colorectal cancer tests, and medication disposable packets.
Southern 7 says charged services include: blood lead testing, hemoglobin and cholesterol screenings; STD tests; HIV tests; pregnancy tests; TB skin tests; well water tests; flu shots; COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.
Southern 7 Health Department WOW Van clinics
|Date
|City
|Location
|Times
|Dec. 7
|Goreville
|City Hall
|9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|Dec. 7
|Vienna
|Dollar General
|1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
|Dec. 14
|Cairo
|Shawnee Community College Extension
|9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
|Dec. 28
|Metropolis
|Super Suds II
|9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|Dec. 28
|Metropolis
|Harrah's Casino
|1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Attendees seeking charged services will need to bring their health insurance cards.
For more information about the WOW Van clinics and Southern 7 Health Department, visit their website here.