The Southern 7 Health Department's Wellness on Wheels van will provide mobile health services throughout the seven-county region it serves in November.
Free services people in the Southern 7 area can access by visiting the WOW van include Narcan training, blood pressure check, colorectal cancer test and medication disposal packets. Services available for a fee include a variety of medical tests, including blood lead, hemoglobin and cholesterol screenings; tests for chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, HIV and pregnancy; tuberculosis skin tests and well water tests. Charged services also include flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. A health insurance card is required to receive charged services, and those who want a COVID-19 booster should bring their vaccine card.
The health department says all services will be offered while supplies are available.
Appointments are not required and walk-ins are welcome.
The WOW van will be at the following locations next month:
WOW van schedule November 2022
|Time and date
|Location
|9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., Nov. 2
|Union County Courthouse, Jonesboro
|3 p.m. – 6 p.m., Nov. 9
|Shawnee Worship Center, Vienna
|9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Nov. 16
|Rogan’s Country Pharmacy
|9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Nov. 17
|Shawnee College Cairo Extension Center
|10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Nov. 30
|Pope County Courthouse, Golconda
Those dates are subject to change, but that's the schedule as of Oct. 24.
For more information, visit southern7.org.