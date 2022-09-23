SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Flu season is almost here, and that means it's time to get your flu shot.

The Southern 7 Health Department will hold several community drive-thru flu vaccine clinics throughout the seven-county region it serves in southern Illinois. People are encouraged to get a flu shot to reduce the severity of respiratory illnesses.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you can get both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, so health official say it is important to get a flu and COVID-19 shot.

The clinics begin on Oct. 4 and run through Nov. 2.

For more information, call the Southern 7 Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit southern7.org.

Southern 7 Health Department flu shot clinic schedule

Time Date Location
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 4 Fort Massac State Park, Metropolis
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 5 Davie Street Parking Lot, Anna
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 6 Vienna City Park
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 11 Tamms City Park
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 12 Golden Circle Senior Center Elizabethtown
9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 13 Southern 7 Public Health Clinic, Ullin
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Oct. 19 Golden Circle Senior Center, Golconda
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Nov. 2 Elizabethtown Village Hall