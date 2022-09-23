SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Flu season is almost here, and that means it's time to get your flu shot.
The Southern 7 Health Department will hold several community drive-thru flu vaccine clinics throughout the seven-county region it serves in southern Illinois. People are encouraged to get a flu shot to reduce the severity of respiratory illnesses.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, you can get both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, so health official say it is important to get a flu and COVID-19 shot.
The clinics begin on Oct. 4 and run through Nov. 2.
For more information, call the Southern 7 Health Department at 618-634-2297 or visit southern7.org.
Southern 7 Health Department flu shot clinic schedule
|Time
|Date
|Location
|9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Oct. 4
|Fort Massac State Park, Metropolis
|9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Oct. 5
|Davie Street Parking Lot, Anna
|9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Oct. 6
|Vienna City Park
|9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Oct. 11
|Tamms City Park
|10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Oct. 12
|Golden Circle Senior Center Elizabethtown
|9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Oct. 13
|Southern 7 Public Health Clinic, Ullin
|10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Oct. 19
|Golden Circle Senior Center, Golconda
|10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Nov. 2
|Elizabethtown Village Hall