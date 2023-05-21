Starting Monday, the Southern 7 Health Department of Illinois will begin trapping and testing mosquitoes in the lower seven counties in Illinois for West Nile Virus (WNV), according to a release by Southern 7 Health Department and Head Start.
West Nile Virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness in the continental United States, Southern 7 Health Department says.
It’s transmitted through Culex pipiens mosquito bites after mosquitos pick up the virus from infected birds. Southern 7 Health Department says you can help by reporting sick or dying crows, blue jays, robins, or other birds. Mosquitos typically pick up the virus by feeding on an infected bird.
The Southern 7 Health Department says unlike some other viruses, WNV is not spread through coughing, sneezing or touching.
Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches. These symptoms can last from a few days to a few weeks. However, Southern 7 Health Department says four out of five people who are infected will not get any symptoms.
West Nile Virus can be extremely serious, and in rare cases, can lead to meningitis or even death. Those who are over the age of 60, or who have a weakened immune system are more susceptible to severe symptoms.
If you suspect you may have it, contact your doctor immediately.
The Southern 7 Health Department says there are no vaccines or medications to treat the virus, but you can prevent it by following the three “R’s” — Reduce, Repel, and Report.
Reduce — Cut down on places for mosquitos to breed. Refresh water in bird baths and wading pools. Eliminate standing water in old tires or flowerpots. Additionally, reduce the number of ways mosquitos could potentially get into your home. Fix or replace any screens that have tears.
Repel — When outside, use insect repellant containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR 3535 according to label instructions. For children under the age of three, do not use products containing oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE) or para-menthane-diol (PMD). Spray insect repellant into your hands then apply to a child’s face. Additionally, wear clothing that keeps your skin from being exposed such as shoes and socks, light-colored, long sleeved shirts and long pants.
Report — If you see an area with water that stands stagnant for more than a week and may be a breeding ground for mosquitos, be sure to report it. Officials may be able to add larvicide to the water to kill the mosquito eggs.