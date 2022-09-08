The Southern 7 Health Department is reporting the first case of monkeypox in its seven-county region in southern Illinois.
The health department says it was notified on Wednesday about a resident who tested positive with the virus. Local 6 asked the health department which county the case is in, but the health department has not yet replied. S7HD says it’s working with the Illinois Department of Public Health to complete contact tracing to find any close contacts and provide vaccines to anyone identified as having a risk of exposure.
The monkeypox virus is generally considered to be rare in the United States, but since May of this year the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been tracking multiple case clusters in the U.S.
The illness is most commonly spread through close physical contact with bodily fluids, monkeypox sores or items that have been contaminated through contact with monkeypox sores and fluids. It can also spread via respiratory droplets during prolonged face-to-face contact.
Symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle and backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters. The sores can appear of the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body, such as the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus. The health department says patients can experience all of the symptoms or only a few of them.
People who don't have symptoms can't spread the monkeypox virus to others, the health department says. But, anyone in close contact with someone who has monkeypox can catch it, the health department says, and should take steps to protect themselves.
The health department says to contact your health care provider if you have a new or unexplained rash or other monkeypox symptoms. To protect yourself, avoid close contact with others and avoid close contact with pets and other animals until a health care provider examines you. If you are tested for monkeypox, avoid close contact with others while you wait for your results. If you test positive for the virus, self-isolate until your rash has healed, all scabs have fallen off and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed.
As for monkeypox treatment and vaccines, a news release from the health department says:
"While there currently is no specific treatment approved for MPV infections, antiviral drugs used to treat smallpox can sometimes be used, as smallpox and monkeypox viruses are genetically similar. If you have symptoms of monkeypox, talk to your health care provider, even if you don’t think you had contact with someone who has monkeypox.
"According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the majority of human monkeypox cases experience mild to moderate symptoms and do not require hospitalization. Vaccines developed to protect against smallpox viruses may be used to prevent monkeypox infections. While S7HD has reported a confirmed case of MPV in the region, vaccine eligibility remains limited at this time."