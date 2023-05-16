The Southern 7 Health Department will soon begin their annual testing for West Nile virus in mosquitoes from seven southern-Illinoisan counties: Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski, and Union.
According to a May release, mosquito trapping begins the week of May 22 and will continue through the fall.
West Nile monitoring in southern Illinois includes testing mosquito batches; dead crows, blue jays, robins, and other perching birds; sick horses; and sick humans with West Nile Virus-like symptoms.
Southern 7 is encouraging the community to contact their local health department if they see a sick or dying crow, blue jay, robin, or other perching bird. The health department will decide whether the bird should picked-up for testing.
What is West Nile virus?
According to the release, West Nile is a virus transmitted through the bite of a house mosquito.
It's reportedly the leading cause of mosquito-borne illness in the continental United States. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat West Nile in humans, but the health department says there are steps you can take to help prevent the disease.
How is West Nile virus spread?
The virus is spread through the bite of a house mosquito that has picked it up from feeding on an infected bird.
Southern 7 emphasizes that West Nile cannot be spread coughing, sneezing, or touching; handling live or dead animals; or eating infected birds and other animals. However, they say you should always protect your hands with gloves or doubled-up plastic bags when disposing of a dead bird. Additionally, you should always follow instructions for fully cooking meat from any kind of animal.
What are the symptoms of West Nile virus?
According to the release, symptoms of West Nile may include the following:
- Fever
- Nausea
- Headache
- Muscle Aches
- Meningitis
- Encephalitis
- Death
The health department says four out of five people infected with West Nile won't even have any symptoms, and serious illness is rare. However, people over the age of 60 and folks with weakened immune systems are more likely to suffer from severe illness. If you have symptoms, Southern 7 recommends you contact your doctor right away.
Reducing the risk
Southern 7 says if you want to reduce your risk of contracting WNV, follow the three "R's:" Reduce, repel, and report.
Reduce: Reduce the number of mosquitos in your home or yard. Ensure your windows and doors have tight-fitting screens. Try to keep windows and doors shut as much as possible. Either dump or refresh all sources of standing water in your yard each week, as mosquitos breed and lay eggs in water. This includes water in bird baths, ponds, flowerpots, wading pools, old tires, and any other type of container.
Repel: When you're outside, make sure you're taking steps to repel mosquitos. This includes wearing shoes and socks, long pants, and a light-colored, long-sleeved shirt. Apply an insect repellent like DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535. Southern 7 says repellents containing oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol shouldn't be used on children under three years old. Additionally, you should never apply repellend to a child's hands, eyes, mouth, cuts, or irritated skin.
Report: If you see stagnant, standing water in the same area for more than a week — in ditches or flooded yards, for example — report it to your local city government or health department. They may be able to add a larvicide to the water to kill mosquito eggs.