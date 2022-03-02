Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Smithland Dam affecting Livingston and Pope Counties. Ohio River at Paducah affecting McCracken, Livingston, Pope and Massac Counties. Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam affecting Pulaski and Ballard Counties. .The Ohio river is cresting from Smithland to Cairo. A slow fall begins soon thereafter. For the Ohio River...including Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY, MARCH 10... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Paducah. * WHEN...Until Thursday, March 10. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 44.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Wednesday evening and continue falling to 30.8 feet Saturday, March 12. - Flood stage is 39.0 feet. &&