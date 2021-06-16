NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Delegates at the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting have voted overwhelmingly to create a task force to oversee an independent investigation into the denomination’s handling of sexual abuse.
The measure calls for the newly elected SBC president to appoint the task force.
It will head up a review of allegations that the denomination’s Executive Committee mishandled abuse cases, intimidated victims and advocates and resisted reforms. It would also investigate the work of a credentials committee that is responsible for excluding congregations that fail to respond to sex abuse cases.
Tennessee pastor Grant Gaines, who gave an impassioned plea standing alongside a survivor of sexual abuse, had proposed setting up an independent task force to lead the investigation.
The proposal was in response to leaked letters and secret recordings that purport to show some leaders tried to slow-walk accountability efforts and to intimidate and retaliate against those who advocated on the issue.
"We don't want to get this wrong. This is an important issue, we need to be the people like Christ to protect the most vulnerable among us," said Gaines, senior pastor at Belle Aire Baptist Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Referencing his role as both of father and pastor, Gaines underscored why this resolution was particularly important to him.
"I want my kids to be protected. And if any of them were ever abused, I would want them to know of a safe way that they could report abuse," he added. "An easy, effective, safe way that would not be intimidating to them."
Ed Litton, the newly elected president of the SBC, echoed Grant's calling in a press conference Tuesday evening.
"I think we need to serve notice in our communities that this is not to be tolerated and that we've had a change, that we've had an eye-opening experience and we're seeing this."