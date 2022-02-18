Kannapolis, N.C. (AP) — April and Troy Savage and their two adopted children are part of an experiment at the Refuge Church in Kannapolis, North Carolina. This formerly predominantly white congregation merged with an African American church in an attempt to use religion as a vehicle for racial reconciliation in the South.
"It's been said that the most segregated hour in America is Sunday morning at 11," said Troy Savage. "Because we work together, you know, different races, different ethnicities, cultures, we work together every day, we have our different friends that we go, we hang out social gatherings. And then on Sunday morning... we go our separate ways."
Savage did not attend a multi-racial church until he was almost 30 years old. "I think for so long religion has separated us more than it has brought us together," said his wife April Savage. And she believes that racial reckoning means doing what Jesus would want them to do.
Jonathan and Summer Daniel and their four children joined the church six years ago, just before the merger with the African American church.
"I believe overall, the average American does want unity," said Daniel. "Are the racist people? Absolutely. And there's always going to be racist people. But I believe as a, as a whole, America does want to see unity." Daniel says that everyone he talked to thought that the joining of the churches was a really good thing.
The Rev. Derrick Hawkins, who was the lead pastor at the African American church, helped spearhead the merger with the Refuge Church.
"Faith in the African American community has always been all we had," said Hawkins. "And so we lean to what I knew to do is, is to always result in seeking the Spirit of God for unity, we can't do it in our own ability... It's only the power in the presence of God."
The Rev. Jay Stewart is the lead pastor at the Refuge Church and worked with Derrick Hawkins to make the merger work.
"For us, a part of our purpose is be a demonstration of unity, be a demonstration of racial reconciliation in a nation that has been so divided for way too long," said Stewart. "And we get the privilege of walking out this purpose."
Their service blends Christian Bible Study, Evangelical Healing, and Speaking in Tongues. Members of the congregation are constantly summoned to the front of the stage for healings by the mixed race church elders, and one can often see a Black Hand on a White person's shoulder or two hands grasping each other in prayer.
Although the church is still a work in progress, to the Savage and Daniel's families it is a real commitment to racial harmony.