You can help nonprofits organizations in southern Illinois by shopping with the Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair Giving Guide.
The fair has been held in the community for 15 years, but it won't be held in person this year because of COVID-19.
Instead, the giving guide offers a way to buy gifts that matter by donating money or buying gifts that support area nonprofits.
Organizers hope to be able to hold the event in person again next year.
The AGF 2020 Giving Guide is available as a handy Google Doc you can view from your computer, phone or other device.