MURPHYSBORO, IL — A local animal shelter wants to set the record straight. A dog named Wyatt was found earlier this year severely injured after rubber bands were tied around his snout. The Jackson County state's attorney claims Wyatt sat at the humane society for days before St. Francis CARE in Murphysboro, Illinois, came to pick him up to see a veterinarian. The shelter claims that's not true.
"We need to clear our name. We need to clear St. Francis CARE. We do way too many good things to have been thrown underneath the bus like that," said Diane Daugherty.
Daugherty is president of the board of directors at St. Francis CARE. She claims Jackson County State's Attorney Michael Carr's statement is filled with inaccuracies, including his claim that the shelter was contacted about Wyatt days before the shelter received him.
"We are not trying to be in a fight with the state's attorney. We just want our name cleared," said Daugherty.
Daugherty said she contacted Carr in private about the inaccuracies, but she said their discussion went nowhere. Now, she said she plans to publicly set the record straight at a news conference Saturday, where she will display the evidence she claims will clear them of any wrongdoing.
"We are going to present our evidence. Hopefully, anyone who believes we were negligent in this case will change their minds, because we have evidence we weren't " said Daugherty.
Carr said he stands by his statement.
"Donors like myself are upset about the fact that a little dog sat there regardless of whether anyone saw the rubber band or not. Everybody knew that the dog had an infection. And the dog sat there for three days without care," said Carr.
Two sides and two different stories. A meet-and-greet with Wyatt and his new owner is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7.