MARION, IL -- The region five area of Southern Illinois will face enhanced COVID-19 mitigations beginning Wednesday, November 11.
The area has seen a 11.5% positivity rate, putting the region back into tier two of the state's restore Illinois plan.
Under tier two, all mitigations of tier one still apply, which include:
Bars
- All bars close at 11 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6 a.m. the following day
- No indoor service
- All bar patrons should be seated at tables outside
- No ordering, seating or congregating at bar (bar stools should be removed)
- Tables should be six feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- No dancing, or standing indoors
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Restaurants
- All restaurants close at 11 p.m. and may reopen no earlier than 6 a.m. the following day
- No indoor dining or bar service
- Tables should be six feet apart
- No standing or congregating indoors or outdoors while waiting for a table or exiting
- Reservations required for each party
- No seating of multiple parties at one table
Social Gatherings
- Applicable to professional, cultural and social group gatherings
- Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning, sports or polling places
- This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance (office, retail, etc.)
- No party buses
- Gaming and casinos close at 11 p.m and are limited to 25 percent capacity
The tier two plan adds further gathering size limitations, bringing the limit down to 10 people in both indoor and outdoor settings as well as in organized group recreational activities. It also reduces table sizes for restaurants and bars to a maximum of six people at both bars and restaurants, which are still limited to outdoor dining and service only.