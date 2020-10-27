METROPOLIS,IL -- Illinois is just one of many states focusing on their high COVID-19 areas, setting up plans for small businesses.
In Monday's COVID-19 daily briefing, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker went over his mitigation plan for the regions seeing high-positive test rates.
The plan includes "no indoor dining for restaurants and bars in the state."
"We know we've got scofflaws, we know there are bars and restaurants or others who are putting the public in danger, we have asked our state police to go to those areas," said Pritzker.
He asked law enforcement agencies to cite businesses that do not follow those guidelines.
Southern Illinois is just one of the several regions under the mitigation plan.
Mollie Russell owns "Frosted by Mollie," a newly-started business in Metropolis, Illinois.
"I'm very lucky that I have a drive-thru so if anything does progress you guys can catch me at the drive-thru," said Russell.
Her bakery opened three months ago. Russell said she panics every time there are new guidelines, hoping her business stays safe.
"Whenever I heard the news, I think it was last week, there were like 15 minutes of me being like purely distraught," said Russell.
"I was calling everybody I knew who had a business and I was like 'What do I do?'"
Russell decided to open her business based on the CDC guidelines. There are two tables outside of the bakery, each with two seats.
"We kind of customized the storefront to where there wasn't a lot of standing room, there wasn't like anywhere you could sit or like lounge and just kind of make it like a quick, cute, in and out experience," said Russell.
Businesses like Mollie's can adapt, but restaurants are seeing a hard time.
Southern Seven Health Department's Community Outreach Coordinator said they received around 20 complaints since August, regarding businesses that are not following CDC guidelines.
She said most of the complaints were about employees not wearing masks.
"We're just asking people to please do your part in following the guidance and if you have any questions the health department is here to help you to get through this," said Rhine.
"Again, we don't want to have to tell you that you had an outbreak in your facility and you have to close for a few days for cleaning because again, that's not good on, on, on your end either."
They are working with law enforcement and the state's county attorney when it comes to dealing with complaints.
Rhine said people should do their part, in turn helping officers who already have a busy schedule.
"Our law enforcement is there to keep you safe and to keep us protected, and as citizens, that's part of our duty too when we have a business," said Rhine.
"We're just encouraging those businesses to follow the rules when it comes to this, we realize it's difficult and it's not something we want to do, but here's the thing by not following this guidance again you're continuing to help in the spread of this disease."
WPSD Local 6 did a story last week on businesses who disregarded state regulations about indoor dining,-- one of them Rube's in Metropolis.
They were closed on Tuesday around lunchtime.
Russell said she is grateful to have opened her business when she did, but she feels for others.
She encourages them to find ways to adapt, like taking their business online.
"Everybody's super fortunate to have the amount of technology that we have," said Russell.
"There are so many ways you can tap into putting yourself out there online, I do a lot of my business through Facebook and Instagram, currently setting up stuff on square and door dash."
Metropolis Police Chief Harry Masse said they did not receive any complaints yet.
"Everybody's just kind of waiting to see what the next move will be and just kind of adapt as you go that's all you can do."
WPSD Local 6 reached out to the Illinois State Police in Ullin, Illinois.
They would not take interviews regarding the enforcement of these guidelines.
In a statement to WPSD Local 6 last week, State Attorney for Massac County Josh Stratemeyer said he does not see his office prosecuting businesses for trying to make ends meet.