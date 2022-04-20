GRAND CHAIN, IL — Holcim US says its Lafarge Joppa cement plant in Grand Chain, Illinois, has changed the type of cement it produces to reduce its carbon emissions.
The plant has transitioned from traditional Portland cement to OneCem Portland limestone cement, the company says in a news release. Holcim says the OneCem product is made with a higher percentage of limestone.
Holcim says the product results in a 10% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and has been proven as an effective alternative for Portland cement. The company has previously transitioned to OneCem PLC at facilities in Texas, Missouri and Michigan.
“As a leader in our industry, it’s our responsibility to build a path for others to follow by setting the bar for product innovation and improvement,” Holcim US plant manager Michel Klenk said in a statement. “OneCem fits the bill as a low-carbon product that allows for sustained performance with lower emissions — a major demand in the industry as we help our customers achieve significant emissions reductions while delivering products that continue to meet or exceed their exacting specifications.”
The company says the plant also uses a selective catalytic reducer to help control emissions. A fact sheet the company published in March says it also uses tires as part of an alternative fuels program. A spokesperson with a public relations firm representing Holcim says the company expects to reduce carbon emissions by about 35,000 metric tons each year.
The Joppa plant was built in 1963, and Holcim says the plant makes 500,000 metric tons of cement each year, supplying the product along the Ohio and Mississippi rivers from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to the Gulf of Mexico. It also supplies cement as far east as Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.