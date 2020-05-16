PULASKI, IL — Members of a local church spent part of their Saturday afternoon giving away fresh fruits and vegetables to their community.
In a video shared online, you can see the line of cars waiting to receive their boxes.
St. John Praise and Worship Center in Pulaski, Illinois, gave out one box of fresh produce per family on Saturday, May 10.
"We're just here to be a blessing to the people of God," Pastor Larry Barnett said in a video about the Drive-By Blessing event. "We want to make sure that we are a church that is blessing in the community. It's not about getting a name for ourselves or anything like that, but we just believe in being a blessing to people of God and those who may not know God. You don't have to be saved. We don't care where you come from, where you live at. It is irrelevant. We just want to be a blessing."