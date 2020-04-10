CARBONDALE, IL — Pastors across the nation have been preaching in front of empty pews because of social distancing and stay at home orders. Now, they've prepared for their biggest sermons of the year in a different way.
Normally around this time you've probably picked your Easter outfit out and planned to be at church early so you can get a seat. Well, this year you won't have to worry about that, because Easter service will be online. Pastor Christopher Swims with Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Carbondale said this is a first.
"You have front row seats in your leaving room. We had T-shirts ready for Sunday. Now with all of this that has changed all of our plans," said Swims.
For the past few weeks, he's been preaching on Facebook Live, but Easter is different. Every year 200-300 people pack the pews. He hopes to see those numbers online.
"Even though we are going through this pandemic, we still need hope. They still need to know that Jesus is the answer and he's going to get us through this," said Swims.
Drive-in church services are starting to become popular during the pandemic. Not every city is allowing them, but Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry said they can as long as people follow social distancing rules.
"In difficult times like this people want to be together and worship. We are going to work really hard to make sure everyone has a chance to worship as they wish," said Henry.
Swims said he considered drive-in services, but instead opted to continue streaming his services out of caution. He said he’s learned a lot these past few weeks.
Until then, they can continue to see him online. If you're interested in watching Hopewell's Easter Service, visit hopewellmb.org.