MASSAC COUNTY, KY — We have learned over the past year that tackling COVID-19 requires teamwork, not only in western Kentucky, but in southern Illinois, too.
Massac County's vaccination rate is about 25%, according to the Southern Seven Health Department.
Dr. Jonathan Walters with Massac Memorial Hospital said mistrust and misinformation are the reasons behind the low vaccination rate.
Walters said patients still tell him they think the vaccine is too new. He said he will continue to stand behind the science.
His hospital sees patients every day, with some ending up in one of its three special care units.
"We don't have an ICU in the hospital. This is where a patient would go if they did have coronavirus. This is one of our negative pressure isolation rooms, so the doors can close," said Walters. "The air sucks basically outwards, so that way anything going under the door, it's not going to happen because it pulls the pressure inwards."
Walters said if there are more patients, they are placed in some of the hospital's regular rooms.
Southern Illinois is seeing more hospitalizations, and fewer hospital rooms are available. The Southern Seven Health Department provided a map of the latest COVID-19 incidents.
There are 71 active cases in Massac County.
The Southern Seven Region has 410 active cases, 104 hospitalizations, 23 people in intensive care units, 17 patients on ventilators and 10 patients boarded in emergency rooms because of space issues.
There are only eight ICU beds available across the region, and requests are still coming in from other states.
There are concerns that there will not be enough beds, with climbing cases of COVID and respiratory syncytial virus in children.
"What happens when everybody's state's occupied? When we have a sick infant or a sick toddler?" asked Walters. "Those things hurt my stomach. They make me sick. I don't want to see anybody hurt."
Walters said the science proves COVID-19 is preventable.
"I don't want to change your opinion. I want to help give you the scientific evidence, the information that I have that helped me get to the same decision of: vaccines are really important," said Walters.
His hospital can take in more patients, but Walters said we have to work as a team to defeat this virus.
Walters said most of his hospital's COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
"So people who are getting the vaccine, yes, it is possible that you can get corona and spread corona, and you can still get sick," said Walters.
"What we are finding hospital-wide, what we're finding statewide, country-wide, is people who are vaccinated are not ending up in the ICUs or ventilators," he said. "So the best thing that we can do is go ahead, go and get our vaccine."