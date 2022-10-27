The U.S. Army's Golden Knights parachute team took a group of southern Illinois educators on the ride of their life at the Mt. Vernon Outland Airport.
Educators from Vienna, Marion, West Frankfort, other schools in the region and the Regional Office of Education joined the team on a skydiving trip Wednesday.
Vienna High School career specialist Amy Johnson organized the group from Vienna that participated. "Staff Sgt. Casey Thompson was at our college expo meeting with students a few weeks ago when he figured out that the Golden Knights were going to be in southern Illinois," Johnson explains in a statement about the trip. "He asked if we might want to be involved, and my immediate answer was, of course, absolutely! We are always working with our students that are interested in military service and connecting them to meaningful experiences and good information. Being able to go and spend more time with the Army in this capacity was a great opportunity."
In a news release from Vienna High School about Wednesday's adventure, teacher Michelle Thomas called it "an amazing, once in a lifetime opportunity."
"Of course I was scared initially, but the Golden Knights were so professional and kind," Thomas said. "We are grateful for their partnership and our students enjoy when they visit."
Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Hesteness coordinated the skydiving trip. He's the Army station commander in Marion, Illinois.
Others who took the leap Wednesday included Vienna School Superintendent Joshua Stafford, who shared photos and video with Local 6, as well as Vienna High School Principal John Griffin and Assistant Regional Superintendent of Schools Mandy Horn, among others.
Stafford took his dive in his usual school attire, a suit and tie. He says when he landed, he still had his tie, and he was glad to give the group a good laugh by skydiving in a suit.
“Brave heroes work daily to be on constant watch and on an always prepared status to protect our country. These heroes that make up the branches of the US military are an elite group and anytime that we have students from our community that are interested in military service our school district is fully on board. Skydiving with the Golden Knights causes me to take pause and be thankful for the service of these men and women,” Stafford said in a statement shared with Local 6.
