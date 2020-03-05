MARION, IL — Recreational marijuana has been legal in Illinois for two months, but it's still causing confusion for employers. Health care professionals said they've seen an increase in the number of employers finding reasonable suspicion to test their employees for being under the influence of marijuana.
“We are just as confused today as we were on Dec. 31," said SIH Executive Director of Rehabilitation Services and Occupational Medicine Verlinda Henshaw.
That confusion is coming from employers who are still unsure about how to properly drug test their employees without abusing their rights now that marijuana is legal.
Henshaw said employers are considering their options.
"Should we even bother drug testing with this new law? Companies should absolutely continue to drug test. Marijuana is only one drug out there," said Henshaw.
Some issues employers are dealing with include the inability to know when the employee actually took the drug and the drug testing process.
Henshaw gave advice to employers at a symposium. She said the best teacher will be time.
"Until we truly get some case law from lawsuits about how the law is going to be interpreted, it's going to be a winding road," said Henshaw.
If you're an employer, doing these simple things could save you a lot of grief: First, make sure your drug policy is up to date. Second, make sure your employees and managers are educated on that policy. Lastly, document everything.
Gloria Blandford is a treasurer for Lake Egypt Water District. She said she hasn't seen a marijuana problem at her workplace, but believes employers should handle each case delicately.
"You cannot look too far ahead on everything. There's too many if's or what if's, and that one exception," said Blandford.
It's a learn as you go process. As marijuana laws continue to change, SIH plans to host more symposiums for employers.