VIENNA, IL — More than 29 million Americans are losing emergency food relief.
After Tuesday, the temporary boost to SNAP benefits that was put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will end nationwide.
Emergency snap benefits have already ended in some states, including some in the Local 6 area.
The remaining 32 states expect families to lose at least $95.
Illinois is the last state standing in our area. Tennessee and Missouri each ended their temporary SNAP benefits in 2021.
Kentucky ended the benefits boost last summer. At that time, local food banks kicked into high gear to absorb the growing need in the community.
Pantries in Illinois are doing the same.
More than 150 households take home a cart full of groceries from Arrowleaf's Client Choice food pantries in Vienna and Cairo, Illinois.
Arrowleaf spokesman Rollie Hawk says in the current economy, ending emergency SNAP benefits would make life harder for those families.
“It's going to compound those other issues that are already happening in people's lives, and so a lot of people may find themselves on harder times than they even were expecting to be,” Hawk says.
They're expecting a sharp uptick in clients when those emergency SNAP benefits end. It's already hard to keep products on the shelves, like condiments and meat.
"We're also just getting started on garden, up the road here, that we're going to grow to try to have fresh produce, because that's another thing that's difficult to keep in stock. Because sometimes by the time the produce gets there it's already starting to turn,” says Hawk.
Arrowleaf Community Engagement Coordinator Marsha Hayes says the organization is trying to make do.
In the meantime, the pantry is trying to stretch its inventory as far as it can.
The group is calling on those who are able in the community to donate, because the cost to keep shelves stocked is only rising.
“To keep these two pantries open costs about $800 a week total, and so we don't have a ton of funding directly for this,” Hawk says.
Client Choice food pantries accept on-site food and monetary donations.
Families are can receive assistance once a month from either location. In emergency situations, Client Choice will make additional accommodations.
There are also other changes to SNAP benefits. The amount you receive will no longer be based on the size of your household. Instead, the amount will reflect your household income and assets.