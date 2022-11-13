CARBONDALE, IL — Choose holiday gifts with a deeper meaning for your loved ones while enjoying the day with your neighbors, helping the environment and wildlife and providing meals and shelter for people in need.
The 17th annual Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair will feature both local and international organizations selling handmade crafts, fair trade coffee and chocolate and original art.
Need a gift for that person who’s got everything but storage space? Give it to someone in need, and let your loved one know about it with a special card or certificate.
A donation of one nonperishable food item is requested but not required for admission. All collected donations will benefit southern Illinois food assistance programs. The collection of canned goods is called Margie's Basket, in memory of long time community volunteer and Alternative Gift Fair organizer Margie Parker. The popular silent auction component of the Fair will return again this year.
The Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair will be taking place on Dec. 4 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center on 200 S. Illinois Ave. in Carbondale. Masks are recommended, and no food or drinks will be served during the fair.
For more information, visit the Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair’s Facebook page.