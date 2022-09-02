ELDORADO, IL — The Egyptian Health Department broke ground on their Integrated Hub (iHub), a facility that will bring behavioral health, substance abuse treatment and prevention and physical health services to southern Illinois.
The iHub facility will provide a shared office space for the Integrated Care for Adults and Integrated Care for Kids programs. This collaborative is working to enhance access to quality health care for Medicaid customers with behavioral health, substance use disorder and physical health needs.
The iHub will serve a five-county area—Gallatin, Hamilton, Saline, Wayne and White Counties—and house one of the Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives, a partnership of health care providers.
When the iHub project is completed and the center is operational, it will house wellness coaches, community health workers and care coordinators to create a system that aims to close gaps in care, address health disparities and connect individuals to the health care services they need in their communities.
This collaborative plans to increase the emphasis on the social determinants of health in their health screening tools, increase care coordination including more integration between primary care and behavioral health providers, roll out an educational campaign to raise awareness of the health care services that exist in these communities and increase access to a range of health care services, including mental health and substance abuse services, transportation services and telehealth therapy services.
The Illinois Department of Health and Family Services is currently in the process of finalizing its decision on funding its next round of Healthcare Transformation Collaboratives.