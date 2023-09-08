ILLINOIS — With recent extreme weather patterns, the Southern 7 Health Department, which is responsible for southern Illinois, released an emergency preparedness guide in honor of National Preparedness Month.
Southern 7 says that the Federal Emergency Management Agency or FEMA claims that half the country does not have an emergency plan in the event of a disaster.
Because of this, Southern 7 has compiled a list of tips from Ready.gov to help local families prepare and stay safe in the event of an emergency.
The list reads as follows:
- Know what disasters could affect your area, which could call for an evacuation, and when to shelter in place, and plan what you need to do in both cases.
- Keep a NOAA Weather Radio tuned to your local emergency station and monitor TV and radio for warnings about severe weather in your area.
- Download the FEMA app and get weather alerts from the National Weather Service for up to five different locations anywhere in the United States.
- Plan how you will communicate if you have a communications need.
- Plan for food, water, and essentials for you and your pets or service animals. Research pet-friendly evacuation centers.
- Plan for your transportation if you need help evacuating.
- Include items that meet your individual needs, such as medicines, medical supplies, batteries, and chargers, in your emergency supply kit.
- Plan how you will have your assistive devices with you during an evacuation.
- Make copies of Medicaid, Medicare, and other insurance cards.
- Build emergency supply kits for work, home, and car. A list of basic supplies can be found on the Ready.gov website.
- Get yourself and your family involved by finding opportunities to support community preparedness. This can include learning First Aid and CPR, NARCAN training, donating to reputable organizations in your area, volunteering, and sharing tips on social media.
- You can also become a member of the S7HD Medical Reserve Corps (MRC). This local response team consists of healthcare and non-healthcare volunteers working to strengthen the health and safety of our communities. MRC identifies, trains, and prepares volunteers before a disaster.
For more information on preparing for an emergency, download the Southern 7 App or visit the Southern 7 website.