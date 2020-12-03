Health departments in southern Illinois are working with the state to determine a roll-out plan for COVID-19 vaccines.
Nathan Ryder, contact tracing outreach coordinator for the Southern Seven Health Department, said each local health department is required to submit a vaccination plan to the Illinois Department for Public Health. Ryder said Southern Seven submitted its plan on Wednesday.
"And so now, we just wait for approval from the Illinois Department of Public Health on our plan, and to get feedback and what changes or modifications we might need to make to that," said Ryder.
Ryder said Southern Seven's plan reflects CDC guidelines, which splits the rollout into phases.
Health care personnel and long-term care facility residents would be in phase 1a, which means they would be the first in line to be vaccinated, according to the CDC guidelines. Essential workers — such as those who work in education, food and agriculture, utilities, emergency response, law enforcement and transportation — would be in phase 1b, while adults with high-risk medical conditions and those over 65 would be in phase 1c.
During Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Thursday news conference, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike also reiterated that those groups of people would be the top priorities.
Ryder said it's unclear how long each phase would last.
"We'd love to have a firm timeline that says 'Hey, if you're in phase 1a, if you're in that first group, this is when you're going to get the vaccine. This is when phase 1b is going to kick in.' But unfortunately, there's so many variables to the system right now that we can't narrow it down," Ryder said.
Despite the United Kingdom already authorizing a COVID-19 vaccine this week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has yet to give a green light. However, approval is expected in the near future.
"The guidance that's coming down right now seems to indicate that the essential health care workers will be able to get those vaccines by the end of December," said Ryder. "And then, we'd be able to hopefully start moving into those next phases, you know, phase 1b and phase 1c on after that. And that we would begin to see, probably, a more general and broad rollout to the public sometime in the summer of 2021."
Ryder said, although its unclear how the Illinois Department of Public Health will distribute the vaccines, it could depend on the storage capabilities of various agencies.
"The Pfizer vaccine is the one that requires cold temperatures down to 96 degrees below 0. So not everyone has cold storage units that go down to 96 below 0 for that Pfizer vaccine. But a lot of hospitals do," Ryder explained. "So if that was the vaccine that was approved first, we would probably see the state sending vaccines to those facilities where they could be stored and it would be easy for them to go ahead and do the vaccinations at those spots."
"If it's like the Moderna vaccine, the Moderna vaccine requires just normal cold storage temperatures that most facilities would be able to provide," Ryder continued. "And so if that's the case, then it could go probably much wider and go to local health departments or other facilities that would be able to handle that."
Dr. Marci Moore-Connelley, chief medical officer at Southern Illinois Healthcare — which operates Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, St. Joseph Memorial Hospital, and Herrin Hospital, as well as numerous other clinics throughout southern Illinois — expects the Pfizer vaccine to be the first to reach Illinois.
"The first drug that is probably going to be distributed is the Pfizer drug, which does require that ultra-cold temperature. There is that type of refrigeration within the system and then within the community as well," said Moore-Connelley.
Despite the available storage, the first batch will likely be limited.
"So even our highest-risk group that we want to offer it to within the health care system, if everyone wanted that vaccine, we would not have enough in that initial shipment to vaccinate all of them," Moore-Connelley said.
While the wait continues for the roll-out of vaccines, Ryder recommends people practice social distancing, wear masks, and sanitize their hands frequently to combat the surge in cases.
On Dec. 3 , the Southern Seven Health Department reported 94 newly-confirmed cases in the combined region of Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. Ryder said just a few weeks ago, the daily average was about 12 to 15.
As of Dec. 3, there were 1,623 active cases, 3,643 cumulative cases since the pandemic began, and 40 total deaths in the Southern Seven region.