CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois Health is implementing visitor restriction policies at four hospitals due to the spread of flu, COVID, and respiratory viruses.
According to a release from SIH, the four impacted hospitals are SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, SIH Herrin Hospital, SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital and SIH Harrisburg Medical Center.
Effective immediately, visitors must be 18-years-old or older and patients are restricted to two visitors at a time. Visitors with flu-like symptoms like fever, cough, stuff nose, sore throat, and body aches are asked to refrain from visiting. Additionally, masks and hand sanitizer are available at respiratory etiquette stations at the entrances of each hospital.
According to the release, SIH made the decision upon a recommendation from the Illinois Department Public Health.