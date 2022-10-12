CARBONDALE, IL — Southern Illinois Healthcare has named John Antes of St. Louis as its new president and CEO.
SIH says Antes will succeed SIH President and CEO Rex Budde, who plans to retired at the end of 2022. SIH Board of Trustees chairman Dr. Robert Mees said in a statement released Wednesday that the board of trustees is "profoundly grateful" to Budde for his "fiscal integrity and vision guiding SIH through a period of growth and development and navigating the organization through the COVID pandemic."
"Under Rex’s leadership, SIH saw construction, completion and expansion of the SIH Cancer Institute, approval for a Level II trauma center at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, expansions at nearly all SIH facilities and welcoming Harrisburg Medical Center into the SIH family,” Mees said.
Antes will take over as SIH president on Dec. 12. The nonprofit regional health care system says Antes has nearly three decades of experience as a health care executive, and he's currently the president of Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
"Antes brings a wealth of experience to Southern Illinois and understands the challenging dynamics impacting hospitals and health systems like SIH in this post-COVID era," Mees said in a statement. "In his current role, he’s admirably provided overall leadership, strategic direction and operations for a 489-bed regional referring hospital and a 25-bed critical access hospital consisting of over 3,000 employees and 1,100 physicians."
Antes is originally from northwest Tennessee, and SIH says he has a passion for rural health care.
SIH says Antes was selected after a six-month national search. Mees says Antes also has a reputation for community involvement through nonprofit organizations, foundations and economic development.