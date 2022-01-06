WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL – Southern Illinois Healthcare (SIH) is temporarily suspending elective procedures at SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and SIH Herrin Hospital.
According to press release from SIH, the decision was made due to a rise in the number of COVID-positive inpatients.
SIH are suspending procedures that requires postoperative admission, overnight stay or extended stay recovery.
SIH said this temporary suspension was necessitated to help free up clinical resources for critically ill and/or COVID-positive patients in need of immediate care.
The healthcare system provided the following COVID-19 inpatient data as of 12 p.m. Wednesday:
SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale
- 24 patients: 10 are fully vaccinated (8 eligible for boosters but only 2 have received one)
- Four patients in ICU on ventilators. Of those four, one is fully vaccinated but not boosted.
SIH Herrin Hospital
- 37 patients: 8 are fully vaccinated (7 are eligible for boosters but only one has received one)
- 7 patients in ICU, 4 of whom are on ventilators. None of the ICU patients are vaccinated.
Harrisburg Medical Center
- Two patients hospitalized with Covid. One vaccinated, booster info not available.