VIENNA, IL — The Vienna Classic "Turkey" Tournament will come into roost Saturday in two final matchups.
The first competition tips off at 6:15 p.m. between the Eldorado Eagles and Carrier Mills Wildcats, followed by the championship matchup at 7:45 p.m. between the Massac County Patriots and the Vienna Eagles.
Both Massac County and Vienna have gone 3 and 0 in the tournament with the Meridian Bobcats finishing the tournament Friday with a 2 and 2 record.
Watch it live at viennahs.com/live.
For a full roster of the current teams, including tournament records, visit viennahighschool.com.