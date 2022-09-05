UNION COUNTY, IL — Do you have a library card? September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and a library district in the Local 6 area is hosting a raffle to celebrate.
The Stinson Memorial Public Library District in Union County, Illinois, is hosting a raffle to win a "Cozy Night In" gift basket, with three ways to win: get a new library card, renew an expired library card or refer a friend. The library says card holders who refer multiple people can get multiple raffle entries. To enter that way, the library says to have the person you referred share your name and phone number with the library when they sign up for their card.
The raffle winner will be announced the first week of October.
Banned Books Week also falls in September. It's Sept. 18-24. The week is a celebration of the freedom to read and raises awareness about censorship.
During Banned Books Week, the library says it wants to challenge the community as a whole to read 2,400 books from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30. Anyone who checks out a banned book from the library in September will receive an "I Rad Banned Books" sticker, the library says. A scoreboard for the reading challenge has been set up outside the Stinson Memorial Public Library's Stinson Branch, and patrons can also participate at the Cobden Branch.
The library's branches are at 409 South Main St. in Anna, Illinois, and 100 Front St. in Cobden, Illinois. The phone number for the Anna branch is 618-833-2521, and the phone number for the Cobden branch is 618-893-4637.
For more information about the Stinson Memorial Public Library District, visit stinsonlibrary.org.
For more information about Banned Books Week, visit bannedbooksweek.org.
The library is closed for Labor Day, but will reopen on Tuesday.