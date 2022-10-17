MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A Marion, Illinois, man has been arrested in McCracken County, Kentucky, on a drug trafficking charge, the sheriff's office says.
In a news release sent Monday, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office says the man was arrested last Thursday after he allegedly fled from a traffic stop.
The sheriff's office says 43-year-old Jamey A. Carson was riding a motorcycle on Hinkleville Road when a deputy tried to pull him over around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Carson pulled over at a gas station, but then rode away, allegedly fleeing from the deputy.
Not long after, the sheriff's office says it received a report that the motorcycle had crashed on Hinkleville Road near the Interstate 24 exits and that Carson ran away from the scene of the crash.
Deputies say they found him at a business on Coleman Road, and he was arrested.
Investigators searched Carson and the motorcycle, and the sheriff's office says deputies found an ounce of crystal methamphetamine, a baggie of cocaine, some marijuana and drug-related items.
Carson was charged with methamphetamine trafficking, fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic-related charges.
He was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.