MARION, IL — The quick thinking of a southern Illinois man helped save a teen from drowning in Marion, Illinois.
It was a typical Saturday for Pete Gordon. His kids were swimming across the street at a friend's house. He was inside on the couch. Things changed when he heard his kids calling for help.
"I open the door, and my son Banks yells. His friend's cousin was drowning," said Gordon.
Without hesitation, Gordon ran across the street. What he found was someone actively giving the teenager CPR while she lay unresponsive. He took over from there. He used CPR to put enough pressure on her chest to help her spit up some of the water. He didn't stop until first responders arrived," said Gordon.
"In that situation, you're not thinking about anything. You just want to help that kid," said Gordon.
Family members said the teenager, nicknamed Kayle Kayle, was swimming with another child when that child needed to be rescued. In the commotion, Kayle Kayle sank to the bottom of the pool. Gordon said this was his first time using CPR to save a life.
"You practice your compressions, but until you do it, it's something you're training for and something you reacted to," said Gordon.
The teen's uncle, Terance Henry, said there were many heroes that day, including the first responders.
"Every second counts. They didn't see a race. They came and saw a life, and they assisted that life. That's even more important in this day in age," said Henry.
As families continue to spend time at the pool this summer, Gordon hopes people stay safe.
"Use the buddy system. Have a plan if accidents happen. Sadly, that's what this was," said Gordon.
The Marion City Council plans to recognize Pete Gordon and the first respondents at a city council meeting.