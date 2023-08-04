BENTON, Ill. - Plenty of kids grow up with a passion for sports cards. But for most, it's just a hobby.
However, for Benton native Greg Poole, his hobby has become a way to change people's lives.
Poole is the founder of Can’s Can - a non-profit charity based out of Benton, Illinois that was born in the most unlikely of ways.
An avid card collector as a kid, Poole suffered from PTSD into his teenage years and made the decision to take his own life.
His final act was to sell his card collection and donate the proceeds towards food for the elderly.
“With the money I was able to get from selling those cards, I went and picked up some food, delivered it and dropped it off," Poole said. "I said my goodbyes to them, and obviously what I tried to do didn’t happen. So, here I am. I got back in my truck and started looking at these boxes, and thought, ‘Wow, man. I guess I’m here for something.’”
That something is selling cards for good. Poole managed to turn his hobby of card-collecting into a full-blown ministry in Southern Illinois.
Poole sells his personal card collection out of his shop in Benton, and every dollar spent goes to helping others.
He has rooms stocked full of clothes, school supplies, hygiene items and toys.
Teachers, assisted living facilities, social workers and more are welcome to visit Can’s Can for any assistance they may need.
“They sign in," Poole said. "They go to the back. They get what they need. They come back out. No questions asked. No payment required.”
More than 380 teachers have visited his shop from all over the area.
Benton Mayor Lee Messersmith says Poole’s ministry has been a blessing to the city.
“It’s an organization that can get things done," Messersmith said. "It can do things that sometimes is hard for municipalities and other organizations to be able to do. He seems to have the connections, relationships and inroads that are sometimes hard for a municipality to have.”
But it doesn’t stop with the shop. Poole uses the proceeds to work in the community as well.
At Heritage Woods Assisted Living Facility, Poole and his family have helped to put on countless events for residents.
“At Christmas time, about six to eight weeks before Christmas even starts, Greg will come and bring a form that the residents can fill out that’s a wishlist," said Lana Ray, the director of marketing and sales at Heritage Woods. "They can actually ask for anything that they want, and they will provide that gift for them.”
There’s no restrictions on who is eligible for assistance. So whether it’s a weekly meal delivery route, or handing out necessities for the needy, Poole’s non-profit is there.
“We always like to say we want to help, and we don’t want to say no," Poole said. "We never wanted to be just one thing. We wanted to be open to the needs of the community, which are a lot.”
And it’s all possible through little pieces of cardboard.
“I think it’s absolutely amazing that Greg can take something that’s a fun hobby for him to begin with, and turn it into something where he can just do nothing but give to others," Ray said.
Poole still enjoys the hobby of collecting cards and attending card shows, but he now sees his collection in a different light: a tool to help others.
“I don’t see the value or player anymore," Poole said. "It’s a tool. When you pull it or when you buy it and put a price tag on it, immediately in my head goes, ‘It’s food. It’s a bike. It’s this. It’s that.’”
