ANNA, IL — In October, medical marijuana brought in $25 million in revenue in Illinois. Cultivators are busy getting ready for when recreational marijuana becomes legal in the state on Jan. 1.
"Jan. 1 is going to be here before you know it, and we are doing everything in our power to get ready for it," said Aeriz general manager Steve Bundy.
Members of the Aeriz team are are leaders in the medical marijuana industry in Illinois. They supply products to 51 dispensaries in the state. Now, they're preparing to take on adult recreational use marijuana. Bundy said they're doing everything they can.
"It's been really hectic trying to get ready for Jan. 1. We've been adding people. We'll be adding more after the first of the year, I'm sure. We have people working some long hours," said Bundy.
Right now, growers are working overtime to keep up with their medical demands and prepare for recreational legalization.
"Right around the time that adult-use was passed, the medical program added a lot of new patients in two different batches. So, while we are gearing up for what's coming, we have more patients right now than we've had before, so we're trying to keep up with both," said Bundy.
It's a meticulous process. The team harvests around 4 pounds per table, and can prepare three tables a day. Right now, they're in the middle of expanding to a larger building and adding more tables. Harvest manager Shawn Crump said the opportunities are endless.
"I feel like this industry is really growing, and we are kind of just scratching the surface of what we can do with this plant," said Crump.
Bundy said perceptions about marijuana are changing, and Aeriz is happy to be part of that.
"We are here in little Anna, Illinois, and the support here has been amazing," said Bundy.
Because, Aeriz is expanding, the company is looking for at least 50 more people to fill positions by next spring. They have a wide variety of jobs for different education levels. If you're interested, visit Aeriz.com.