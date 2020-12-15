GRAND TOWER, IL — A natural gas plant in southern Illinois has reportedly ceased operations.
A representative for Grand Tower Energy Center in Jackson County, Illinois, told the Southern Illinoisan about the "extended outage" going on at the facility after the plant had "significant mechanical failures."
An affiliate of Texas-based company Rockland Capital acquired the Grant Tower Energy Center from an Ameren subsidy in 2014. The power plant sits on a 300-acre site outside the Grand Tower town limits. Rockland Capital lists the facility's top capacity at 523 megawatts.
The Southern Illinoisan reports that employees were notified about the plant's planed closure last week. The spokesman who spoke with the newspaper said the company is "conducting a review of future options" regarding the plant.