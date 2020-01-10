WOLF LAKE, IL — Parts of Southern Illinois are bracing themselves for possible flooding. They're experiencing heavy rains that could lead to flash floods.
Union County Emergency Management said because the rain has been happening on and off, that kept the roads from flooding during the day Friday. Neighbors should still be aware of the potential of flash floods.
Wolf Lake is settled in a low-lying area, so people there are used to dealing with flooding.
Cassandra Hanson said normally around this time of year it's cold, wet and icy in Wolf Lake. She said the weather is proof that Mother Nature is unpredictable, so Hanson's ready for anything.
"We are prepared a little bit. We have extra wood on hand in case the temperatures drop. Other than that, we are just flying by the seat of our pants," said Hanson.
Keith Miley with the Illinois Department of Transportation said rain isn't the only concern.
"We have a bigger concern about the wind gust tomorrow morning. With all the rain, we have saturated soil. When we get the wind gust, a tree could easily blow down and cross traffic," said Miley.
Friday, Hanson said she was going to enjoy the unseasonably warm weather while she can.
"Snow is coming. Just get it here, and get it over. I'm ready for spring," said Hanson.
IDOT crews are prepared and ready to respond quickly.