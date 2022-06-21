CARBONDALE, IL — A Southern Illinois Pride March and Cruise will be held in Carbondale, Illinois, on Saturday, June 25. The Varsity Center for the Arts says it will welcome marchers at the end of the march.
Organizers say the event will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday in city lot 4 on Route 51/Southern Illinois Avenue across from the Gaia House at Southern Illinois University. From there, the march and cruise will proceed around the strip, led by grand marshals Jodie Bailey and Julie Socorro, as well as Southern Illinois Pride Queen Blanche DuBois. Organizers say Tim Kee with GRIS (Golden Rainbows of Illinois South) will speak at 10:15 a.m. to kick off the march and cruise.
A news release from event organizers says folks who plan to march will line up on the sidewalk at the corner of Southern Illinois Avenue and West Grand Avenue. Those who plan to drive in the cruise are asked to make sure their vehicle's Pride decorations are well secured and won't obstruct the drivers' view.
Organizers Christina Garnette, Idina Rimes, Kailey Santana, Dylan Humm and Korey Klausing will provide information and line participants up as they drive the route along with the marchers, the news release says.
The event is not only for Carbondale residents. Organizers say Pride caravans from surrounding towns are welcome. Those who wish to participate can contact organizer Tara Bell Janowick at tara.bell.janowick@gmail.com, and organizers will promote their town's participation in the event.
A reception will immediately follow at the Varsity Center featuring live music by Gabi the Bunny. There will be a cash bar and other refreshments, and organizers say folks can learn about the Stage Company's upcoming production, "The Laramie Project: 10 Years Later" through pictures, information and artwork by a local artisan.