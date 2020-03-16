CARBONDALE, IL — Bars and restaurants in Illinois and Kentucky are shut down to dine-in customers because of novel coronavirus concerns. But, customers can still get their food through curbside pickup and delivery services.
It's another step to continue social distancing in hopes of slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. Long Branch Cafe general manager Elaine Ramseyer said this could have a big impact on local businesses.
"This will definitely suppress sales. We are already feeling that people are afraid to go out to eat or afraid to leave their homes. This will impact small business, which trickles out to everyone," said Ramseyer.
Curbside orders and home deliveries are not usually part of Long Branch Cafe's services. Ramseyer spent the day organizing the business' strategic plan. Through it all, she said she feels this will make the community stronger.
"We will all come together as a community. We will learn from this. It will strengthen us as a community, and when the dust settles, we will all be here," said Ramseyer.
Ramseyer said the cafe will update its Facebook page with hours of operation and other information customers need to know about the restaurant during this time.
To see a list of restaurants who've announced they are switching to curb-side service instead of dine-in, click here.