CARBONDALE,IL — Now that Thanksgiving is over, we are officially in the Christmas season. That means you'll be seeing bell ringers with the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign. The organization says your donation helps provide food, shelter and social serves to more than 23 million Americans in need.
Every year around this time you can find volunteers with the Salvation Army outside some of your favorite shops ringing bells, spreading Christmas cheer and encouraging people like Paul Jacobs to donate and spread good tidings and joy.
"There's so many people who aren't nearly as blessed as me and my family, so we like to give some cheer all over the area," said Jacobs.
The Red Kettle is the Salvation Army's biggest fundraiser. The office in Marion, Illinois, serves the state's southern 22 counties. The office has a goal of raising $150,000 this year, but organizers say they won't make it if they don't get more volunteers, specifically in Carbondale.
"If southern Illinois doesn't ring and support the kettles in southern Illinois, we can't distribute that financial assistance next year. It's not going to be there," said Southern Illinois Salvation Army Social Services Coordinator Cami Horn.
The Salvation Army says it is always trying to make things more convenient for volunteers and donors, so new this year the organization is accepting Apple Pay and Google Pay.
No matter how you give, the Red Kettle is all about giving back.
"Their time is hope for a family. If you only have an hour to give, that's a family next year that's going to have their water not disconnected. If you're not able to give financially, you can give your smile, you can ring that bell and say thank you to southern Illinois," said Horn.
"They're just very special people. They're wonderful, and it's a good time of year to do it," Jacobs said about the volunteers from the Salvation Army.
A smile and bell are all you need. If you're interested in volunteering, click here.