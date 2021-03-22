UNION COUNTY, IL — The Union County, Illinois, Sheriff's Office is warning the public about scammers pretending to be law enforcement officials.
The sheriff's office says the phone scammers have been calling people and telling them there are outstanding federal warrants for their arrest. The scammers then tell the intended victims to give them money in exchange for their freedom.
In a news release about the scam, which is similar to fake warrant scams that have gone around for years, the Union County Sheriff's Office reminds the public not to give out personal information over the phone, and not to provide payment to callers like these.
If you receive a call like this, the sheriff's office says you should hang up the phone and report the incident to your local law enforcement agency.