MARION, IL — In public, we're wearing masks to protect ourselves and others and prevent the spread of COVID-19. For people who are deaf or hard of hearing who read lips, that can create a communication barrier.
Sabryna Richards has a passion for sewing. She's in high school, and she's a self-proclaimed fashionista. When her school started distance learning, she knew she wanted her education program to involve sewing. She and her mom transformed their kitchen into a workshop.
"Let's make a couple masks for people. It started off for family and friends and stuff like that. Then, an interpreter asked if we could make a mask, because she had to go on assignment," said Amy Richards, Sabryna's mother. That request changed everything. Once word got out about Sabryna's masks, the orders started coming in. Sabryna put the petal to the metal, and has made more than 1,500 masks that have been shipped to people for free in more than 28 states. "Yesterday, I guess she went through and created 300 masks. They are ready to be packaged and sent out," said Amy.
What makes the communication masks she sews so unique is a see-through patch that allows people to read lips. As a member of the deaf and hard of hearing program, Sabryna knows first hand the challenges of trying to communicate during a pandemic.
"She does really well with talking and communicating, but sometimes if she can't see a facial feature, she gets a little confused," said Amy.
Sabryna said this is her way of doing her part and spreading a hope during hard times.
"It's a way that we can help each other," said Sabryna.
"She really can do anything. Any kid can do anything. You just have to find what is special to them and what they want to do," said Amy.
Sabryna wants to be a fashion designer in the future. All the masks she makes are free, but she is accepting donations to help cover the cost of materials. If you're interested in ordering masks or donating, visit the Sabryna's Styles page on Facebook.