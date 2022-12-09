SPRINGFIELD, IL — Some southern Illinois residents may see an unfamiliar area code next year when they request new service or an additional line.
According to a release from the State of Illinois, the 730 area code is coming to southern Illinois in July of 2023. The are code will cover part or all of 37 Illinois counties, including communities like: Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, E. St. Louis, Edwardsville, and Marion.
The new code will "overlay" the 618 area code in an effort to address the depletion of available 618 numbers. According to the release, there are still unassigned 618 numbers, and there will still be an ongoing supply for 618 numbers in most areas when the 730 area code rolls out.
Officials say they delayed the implementation of the new area code for as long as they could. In fact, the Federal Communications Commission first filed a petition on behalf of the Illinois Telecommunications Industry to get a new area code in the year 2000.
The State says residents should be aware of a few things as new code is introduced:
- The 730 are code will co-exist with 618 numbers everywhere in the overlay region.
- Existing telephone numbers - including their current area codes- will not change.
- Local calls, price of calls, coverage area, and other rates and services will not change.
- Customers in the overlay region will continue dialing 10-digits for local calls within and between the overlay areas, and 1 + 10 for long distance calls.
- Customers can still dial the same three digits to reach 911, 988, 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, or 811, depending on which of those are available in their communities.
The state says it's important for residents to take some steps to ensure a smooth transition to the overlay. Those include ensuring automatic dialing equipment, or other types of equipment recognize the new 730 area code as a valid area code and ensuring their websites, personal and business stationery and printed checks, advertising materials, contact information, and personal or pet ID tags include the area code.