MURPHYSBORO, IL -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says the state will see increased mitigation efforts in region five, this region is located in the southeastern area of the state.
A list of counties in this region can be found here.
“Every region of the state has started to move in the wrong direction," Pritzker said.
"Cases, positivity rates, hospitalizations and deaths are rising statewide. Experts have predicted for months that the country could see a resurgence of the virus as temperatures get colder and more people spend more time inside. Here in Illinois, it looks like a new wave could be upon us."
The efforts include prohibition of indoor dining and indoor bar service. This will begin on Thursday, October 22.
Outdoor seating will also be forced to end at 11 p.m.
Gatherings of more than 25 people are also prohibited under the proposed mitigation strategies.
Casinos close at 11:00 p.m. are limited to 25 percent capacity, and follow mitigations for bars and restaurants.
Party buses are also banned under the rules.
These restrictions come as region five has reported a 9.1% positivity rate.
State officials say if the positivity rate averages less than or equal to 6.5% for three consecutive days, region 5 will return to Phase 4 mitigations.
However, if the positivity rate averages between 6.5% and 8%, the new mitigations will continue.
Due to the rise in recent COVID-19 cases, Gov. Pritzker will return to holding daily COVID-19 briefings. He held daily briefings when the COVID-19 pandemic began.