CARTERVILLE, IL — A local city is looking to revitalize its downtown area, and city leaders want public input.

Carterville, Illinois, City leaders created a survey to get opinions from the public.

The city has a few empty storefronts downtown, and people like Mikayla Casey say they feel those could deter people from exploring the area.

"It's kind of sad to see that, because then it makes you feel it's kind of closed off unless you keep walking or know what you're looking for," said Casey.

The city council hopes people will take the survey to let them know what businesses people would like to see downtown.

"If you're involved, you tend to support something at a greater level. If we actively get the community involved — they help make the decisions and give their input on what they would like to see and what we have here — then they will in turn support those businesses," said alderman Tom Liebenrood.

Casey and Nathaniel Darling each work downtown. They have their own ideas about what would draw people in.

"I think we would like to see more restaurants, more shops, family environments where we would feel comfortable bringing kids," said Casey.

"Just more food, more places that are open late to hang out with friends — maybe a little more retail for bigger audiences than boutiques for girls," said Darling.

If the city finds businesses to fill the open storefronts, that will generate much-needed sales tax revenue. "It's important for increasing revenue so the city council and the mayor have funds to pay for roads, bring businesses in, to have those infrastructure costs and to also maintain the existing infrastructure we have," said alderman Tom Harness.

You have until the end of September to take the survey. Click here to participate.