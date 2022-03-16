A Southern Illinois University Carbondale alumnus has been named the next commander of the Illinois Air National Guard's 182nd Airlift Wing.
The Illinois National Guard has announced the selection of Col. Rusty Ballard of Morton, Illinois, for the role.
Ballard earned his bachelor's degree at SIUC in 2000 before earning a master's degree at Webster University in St. Louis in 2017. While he was at SIUC, the Illinois National Guard says Ballard entered its Officer Candidate School, where he earned his commission as an Army second lieutenant in 1998.
He went on to become an Army Aviation officer in 2000, and he became qualified as a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter pilot. In 2003, he joined the 182nd Airlift Wing as a C-130H Hercules mobility pilot. The Illinois National Guard says he deployed multiple times in support of global contingency operations.
Ballard has deployed in support of operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, Joint Forge and Atlantic Resolve, the Guard says.
The Guard says Ballard served as the Air National Guard liaison and advisor to the Air Mobility Command’s director of operations at Scott Air Force Base in St. Clair County, Illinois, from 2015 to 2018. In 2018, he was named commander of the 182nd Operations Group. While in that role, he also served as the ANG's C-130 Operations Group Council chair from 2018 to 2021.
Ballard also has experience as a commercial pilot for a regional airline, and he's a FedEx pilot in his civilian life, the Guard says. He also worked for several years as an air interdiction agent for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The Guard says Ballard will take on the commander role at the 182nd Airlift Wing, based in Peoria, on June 4, following the retirement of Col. Dan McDonough.
"Dan McDonough has certainly earned his place in Illinois Air National Guard history, and Rusty has big shoes to fill," Maj. Gen. Pete Nezamis, Commander of the Illinois Air National Guard, said in a statement. "Rusty has deployed multiple times. Like Dan before him, Colonel Ballard is the commander of the 182nd Operations Group. Rusty has also shown leadership at the national level."
In a statement of his own, Ballard said: "It is an absolute honor to be selected to lead the 182nd Airlift Wing, which has proven itself multiple times as a premier organization in the C-130 Air Force community."