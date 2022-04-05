SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — A southern Illinois water district was recognized for having the "best tasting water in the United States" in the 23rd annual Great American Water Taste Test in Washington, D.C.
Lake Egypt Water District took home the gold medal on March 30, with the utility company says makes it the first water district in Illinois to win the award.
The contest is held during the National Rural Water Association’s Rural Water Rally. Lake Egypt was entered into the national competition after winning the Illinois Rural Water Association's Best Tasting Water award last July.
Lake Egypt was one of 37 utilities from across the United States entered into the national taste test. A news release from the National Rural Water Association says the entries were whittled down to the top five, and their water was evaluated by industry leaders.
Second place went to the Town of Ten Sleep in Wyoming, and third place went to the Village of Bloomington Water Department in Wisconsin. The other two finalists were the Rio Embudo MDWCA in New Mexico and the Wapello Rural Water Association in Iowa.
Lake Egypt Water District serves an 87-square-mile area in Johnson, Williamson and Union counties.