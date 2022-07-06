CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale City Hall announced that the Delta Regional Authority is pairing up with the Department of Defense to provide medical, dental, and vision care at no cost to community members 3 years and older on select days between July 22 and July 31.
The release explains that some of the services provided will be basic medical and wellness exams, dental exams, extractions and fillings, vision exams, and single vision glasses. All services will be provided at Carbondale City Hall.
There are no income or residency requirements for receiving care, and patients will be treated on a first-come, first-serve basis.
According to the announcement, the service is all part of the DoD Innovative Training Readiness Program. The program that allows servicemen and women to gain experience in the healthcare field before deployment, while simultaneously meeting the region's urgent healthcare needs.
Wellness Mission dates and times
|Dates
|Times
|Services
|Friday, 07/22
|1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
|medical, dental, vision
|Saturday 07/23
|8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|medical, dental, vision
|Sunday 07/31
|8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
|dental, vision