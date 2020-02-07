CARBONDALE,IL — Just 11 days after giving birth, a southern Illinois woman had a heart attack.
Elizabeth Corley shared her story about surviving a rare heart attack after experiencing what's called a spontaneous coronary artery dissection.
It was an emotional reunion for Elizabeth Corley as she reunited with the team of doctors who saved her life after she suffered a spontaneous coronary artery dissection, or SCAD, in 2017. SCAD is a rare condition that happens when a blood vessel in the heart is torn. The condition can cause a heart attack.
"I had never been sick before. I'm always very healthy. To think I was having a heart attack would never have crossed my mind," said Corely.
SCAD can impact young women, especially post-pregnancy.
Her husband recognized that something was wrong, and called 911.
"Thankfully, my husband was home when it happened. I don't know, had I been home alone with Kit, if I would have called 911," said Corely.
With SCAD, onset is fast, furious, and a cardiac emergency.
"I woke up with pressure on my chest. I was sweating badly. My left arm was hurting a lot," said Corley.
She credits the staff at Southern Illinois Healthcare with saving her life.
"I had no idea that I could have very easily died. A lot of times with this condition, they don't find that out until post mortem," said Corley.
Charge nurse Adam Ward was involved in her care. He said the experience changed his life.
"For me, on a personal level, it raised the stakes that I wasn't just taking care of a mom or women, but there's another life as well," said Ward.
"After that, not to sweat the small stuff. There's so much more to be thankful for. I get to be here with my kids," said Corley.
If you feel like you might be experiencing any kind of health emergency, play it safe and get it checked out.
SCAD most commonly affects women, but it can happen to men as well. For more information about SCAD — including the symptoms and risk factors — click here.