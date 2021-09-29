VIENNA, IL — Two local ladies are turning 100 years old! Garnelle Trover and Leila Saltsman are residents at Autumn Ridge Supportive Living in Vienna, Illinois.
In honor of them both turning 100, the center is collecting 100 boxes of cake mix and icing to donate to local food banks.
They stopped at the Massac County Hospital on Wednesday to collect a donation for the food drive.
We talked with Garnell and Leila about how they feel about turning 100.
"No, I never though I would. Never even thought about it, but it popped up before you know it," Saltsman said.
"God has been good to me," Trover said. "And I have been through a lot things and places, but he is good to me and brought me through. I am still here and not sure what God's got for me. Otherwise I wouldn't still be here."
Leila turns 100 next month, and Garnelle just turned 100.
They've collected 60 boxes of cake mix and 64 icing containers so far. They're still accepting donations to reach their goal of 100 mixes and icings! They're also collecting canned goods.
Donations can be taken to Autumn Ridge, which is at 1000 Galeener St. in Vienna.
The two will have a double birthday party Thursday night outside Autumn Ridge. Click here for more details about the party.