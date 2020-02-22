CARBONDALE, IL -- This year, Black History Month's Youth Media Day took over the Southern Illinois University studio.
"I love the energy here, it was like endless amount of smiles, and they truly warmed my day," Eyann Mahone said.
Mahone was just one of ten media panelists for the event.
Local reporters, anchors and media professionals from neighboring states worked with the kids, teaching them everything they know about working in news.
Groups rotated stations with kids learning about different areas of the news.
"We got to teach all the students how to use a camera, we got to teach them how to read scripts, how to be behind the camera," said Mahone. "Really all the fundamentals, it takes to be a journalist in the TV profession."
Seventh grader Joseph Nickell participated in everything. He said he learned a lot.
"What goes on, you know when you're filming stuff, how you record, how you like, cameraman how they work, how people in the facility work, and how they do their job," said Nickell.
Event coordinators and panelists were just happy to see the kids enjoying what they do every day.
"Giving back is crucial, especially to the youth, and in today's day and age, it's a lot going on in the world," said Mahone. "And to give back to the youth and show them love, that we care is crucial, crucial."
This was a Black History Month event led by local black journalists to inspire the next generation of journalists and show them the importance of black representation in media.