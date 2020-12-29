METROPOLIS, IL — Southern Seven Head Start says the doors to its Head Start Early Learning Centers will open on Jan. 5 for in-person classes, with remote learning classes still being available for families that request it.
S7 Head Start says this comes after the centers closed on Nov. 25 due to concerns for the health, wellness and safety of Head Start staff, children, and families as cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in Southern Illinois.
The center says this closure impacted Southern Seven Head Start Early Learning Centers in all seven counties of the region.
During the closure, the center says teachers, parent coordinators, and other Head Start staff remained in contact with the families they serve and used these communications as an opportunity for staff to share activities that families could do at home with their children to continue their learning experiences.
The center reminds families that most up-to-date information will be shared on the center's website (click here) and social media about virtual activities and the re-opening of all Head Start Early Learning Centers on Jan. 5.